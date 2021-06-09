4 from a family killed in road accident in Rajasthan’s Bikaner

Four members of a single family were killed in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district after a head-on collision between a car and a sports utility vehicle near Naurangdesar village on National Highway-11 on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Atul Mali (22), his mother Gayatri Devi (45), Maina Devi (60) and Sarita Devi (40). The family from Aadsar Bas in Sri Dungargarh was heading to Bikaner after relaxation in lockdown to visit another family member, Lalchand Saini, who was under treatment at PBM Hospital. The car they were travelling in collided with a Bolero camper model SUV, which was coming towards Bikaner near a petrol pump at Napasar police station area.

It took police and local residents more than one hour to pull out the injured and bodies of the dead from the mangled remains. The driver of the SUV, identified as Sukhpal of Sattasar village in Bikaner, was admitted to the PBM Hospital with multiple injuries.

Not only the four-members of the family, but the relative they were visiting at PBM hospital also died the same day , sending their village in a state of shock and mourning, police said.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the deaths and wished for quick recovery of the injured.

“Saddened to learn of an accident in Napasar, NH-11, in which five members of a family have lost lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May they find strength in this difficult time. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured.” he tweeted.