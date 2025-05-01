4 killed after fire breaks out in Ajmer hotel, 5 critical

At least four people, including a minor, were burnt alive while five others got critically injured after a massive fire broke out in a hotel in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Thursday early morning. According to officials, the fire brigades had arrived on the spot and rescued 15 people from the hotel. (Representative file photo)

“The incident happened at around 8am on Thursday. A major fire at Naaz Hotel in Ajmer’s Diggi Bazaar claimed four lives and injured five, including a child caused by a suspected short circuit, the blaze triggered panic among guests. Rescue efforts were hampered by narrow lanes, with fire brigade and police personnel working tirelessly to control the situation”, Ajmer collector, Lok Bondhu said.

According to officials, the fire brigades had arrived on the spot and rescued 15 people from the hotel.

“The fire had broken out at the first floor and from there quickly spread up to the fifth floor. Since the hotel was located at a narrow lane, it got difficult for the officials to reach the top floors and rescue people,” said Bondhu.

Several people tried to jump off the hotel floors while many others got stuck in the inferno. The injured people were taken to the JLN Govt Medical College Hospital, Ajmer.

“Nine people were brought to the hospital. Four were dead while another five are in serious condition. One of them sustained 100% burn injuries while the rest had 50 to 60% injuries,” principal of the hospital, Dr Anil Samaria said.

The deceased could not be identified yet; however, a 1.5-year-old girl child is among them.