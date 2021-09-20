4 killed in head-on collision between bus and truck in Rajasthan

Four persons were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district on Sunday night. The truck driver and three bus passengers were killed, but at least 21 other bus passengers managed to get out of the bus before it caught fire after the crash, police said.

Both the vehicles caught fire after the collision which occurred in Anupgarh police station area. Sub Inspector Ram Singh said four charred bodies have been recovered from the accident site.

Police said the injured were pulled out by breaking the glass of the bus and taken to the district government hospital.

The private bus had left from Anupgarh for Jaisalmer with around 25 passengers. On Ghadsana road it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The collision was so powerful that both the vehicles caught fire after the accident.