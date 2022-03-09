Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 4 new cubs spotted in 2 tiger reserves of Rajasthan
jaipur news

4 new cubs spotted in 2 tiger reserves of Rajasthan

The total population of the big cats in Rajasthan has increased to 111, including 77 tigers in Ranthambore and 27 in Sariska.
Two new cubs were spotted at the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan (Image captured in trap cameras)
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

JAIPUR: 4 new cubs were spotted in the Tiger Reserves of Rajasthan, two each in Ranthambore and Sariska, taking the total population of the big cats to 111 in the state.

With the sighting of two new-born cubs, the number of big cats has increased to 27 in Sariska Tiger Reserve, situated in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday tweeted a picture of the cubs captured in trap cameras.

“Good news from Sariska Tiger Reserve as Tigress ST17’s newborn cubs have been captured in trap cameras. Now the tiger reserve has 27 total tigers including 9 tigers, 11 tigresses, and 7 cubs,” Gehlot tweeted.

In Ranthambore, two cubs born to a 9-year-old tigress T-79 were also spotted in camera traps.

In Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, 2 cubs born to a nine-year-old tigress T-79 were spotted in camera traps.
RELATED STORIES

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Mahendra Sharma said the two cubs were spotted at Bherupura range of the Reserve. The cubs are around 3 to 4 years old. With this, the total number of big cats at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) has reached 77, including 23 adult male, 30 females and 24 sub-adults and cubs.

A forest official at RTR said the big cat population is constantly increasing, which is good for tiger conservation but simultaneously it is an issue of concern as territorial disputes and migration is happening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP