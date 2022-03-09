4 new cubs spotted in 2 tiger reserves of Rajasthan

JAIPUR: 4 new cubs were spotted in the Tiger Reserves of Rajasthan, two each in Ranthambore and Sariska, taking the total population of the big cats to 111 in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the sighting of two new-born cubs, the number of big cats has increased to 27 in Sariska Tiger Reserve, situated in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday tweeted a picture of the cubs captured in trap cameras.

“Good news from Sariska Tiger Reserve as Tigress ST17’s newborn cubs have been captured in trap cameras. Now the tiger reserve has 27 total tigers including 9 tigers, 11 tigresses, and 7 cubs,” Gehlot tweeted.

In Ranthambore, two cubs born to a 9-year-old tigress T-79 were also spotted in camera traps.

In Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, 2 cubs born to a nine-year-old tigress T-79 were spotted in camera traps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Mahendra Sharma said the two cubs were spotted at Bherupura range of the Reserve. The cubs are around 3 to 4 years old. With this, the total number of big cats at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) has reached 77, including 23 adult male, 30 females and 24 sub-adults and cubs.

A forest official at RTR said the big cat population is constantly increasing, which is good for tiger conservation but simultaneously it is an issue of concern as territorial disputes and migration is happening.