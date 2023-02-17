Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 4 people charred to death in tanker-truck collision in Rajasthan's Ajmer

4 people charred to death in tanker-truck collision in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Published on Feb 17, 2023 02:01 PM IST

After the collision, both vehicles caught fire, leading to the scorching of four people alive, added the police.

Visual from the accident site. (ANI)
Visual from the accident site. (ANI)
ANI |

Four people were killed when a gas tanker collided with a truck on the National Highway in Ajmer district on Thursday night, said the police.

After the collision, both vehicles caught fire, leading to the scorching of four people alive, added the police.

Two other vehicles passing by caught fire after the petroleum product in the tanker spewed due to the collision's impact.

Some houses and shops situated in the nearby area also caught fire.

The road was blocked after the tanker and trailer caught fire and a huge crowd gathered.

As soon as the incident was reported, fire engines reached the spot, and the fire personnel immediately started the work of extinguishing the fire.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Mridul Singh, Sadar Circle Inspector Chenaram Beda, and Circle Officer Masooda Ishwar Singh Yadav reached the spot and took charge.

After the fire incident, Ajmer Collector Anshdeep, District Superintendent of Police Chunaram Jat also reached the spot and inspected it.

ajmer rajasthan road accident
ajmer rajasthan road accident
