Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 5 killed, 1 injured as car collides with truck in Rajasthan

5 killed, 1 injured as car collides with truck in Rajasthan

jaipur news
Published on Jan 01, 2023 02:35 PM IST

Police said that a car collided with a truck carrying bricks in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district late Saturday night

Police said three people were killed on the spot and two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital. (Representative Image)
BySachin Saini

Five people were killed and one injured in a road accident between a car and a truck in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, said police on Sunday.

Police said the accident occurred late Saturday night near Bisrasar village on Rawatsar-Sardarshahar mega-highway where a car collided with a truck carrying bricks.

Station house officer (SHO), Pallu police station, Gopi Ram said three people were killed on the spot and two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital, while one injured was referred to Bikaner.

The truck was heading towards Sardarshahar from Pallu on the highway when the car came on the highway from Bisrasar village, which led to the accident.

The deceased were identified as Raju Meghwal (24), Naresh Kumar (28), Danaram (32), Bablu (28) and Murli Sharma (28). All were friends and from Bisrasar village.

After the incident, the truck driver fled from the spot. The intensity of the accident was high that the truck turtled and the car got crushed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP