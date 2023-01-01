5 killed, 1 injured as car collides with truck in Rajasthan

Five people were killed and one injured in a road accident between a car and a truck in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, said police on Sunday.

Police said the accident occurred late Saturday night near Bisrasar village on Rawatsar-Sardarshahar mega-highway where a car collided with a truck carrying bricks.

Station house officer (SHO), Pallu police station, Gopi Ram said three people were killed on the spot and two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital, while one injured was referred to Bikaner.

The truck was heading towards Sardarshahar from Pallu on the highway when the car came on the highway from Bisrasar village, which led to the accident.

The deceased were identified as Raju Meghwal (24), Naresh Kumar (28), Danaram (32), Bablu (28) and Murli Sharma (28). All were friends and from Bisrasar village.

After the incident, the truck driver fled from the spot. The intensity of the accident was high that the truck turtled and the car got crushed.

