5 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Churu district

PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Five people including three women were killed and 15 others injured after a pick-up jeep they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Bhaleri area of the district on Sunday night, they said.

The pick-up jeep was headed towards Sardarshahar from Haryana when it collided with the truck, the police said.

The victims were going to the house of a relative who had passed away, they said.

The deceased were identified as Kalawati (65), Monu (12), Bhateri (62), Ramnarayan (38) and Sunita (32). The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem, the police said.

