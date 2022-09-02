56% cases of crimes against women in Rajasthan false, says CM Gehlot

Asserting that free registration of the first information report (FIR) was the main reason behind the increased number of cases in Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said more than half of the cases of crimes against women are false.

The CM said 56% cases of crimes against women are found fake during investigation.

Addressing newspersons after attending a programme at Rajasthan Police Academy, Gehlot said Rajasthan has a policy of free registration of cases and therefore an increase in the cases lodged with police stations is quite natural.

He said other states should also follow the policy of compulsory registration of FIRs.

“The atmosphere is changing even inside the police stations, it is a revolutionary decision to do a compulsory FIR. These revolutionary steps should be done in every state of the country,” he said.

Referring to the (National Crime Records Bureau) NCRB report-2021 in which Rajasthan tops the list in rape cases, the chief minister said the report also mentions that ‘Rise in crime’ and ‘increase in registration of crime by police’ are clearly two different things.

He said the criticism should be based on facts, adding the registration of crime has increased due to the state government’s policy.

In the recent NCRB report, Rajasthan earned the dubious distinction of registering the highest number of rape cases in the country followed by Madhya Pradesh.

Rajasthan recorded 6,337 rape cases, Madhya Pradesh comes second with 2,947, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,845 and Maharashtra with 2,496 cases.

In crimes against women too, Rajasthan is second after Uttar Pradesh.

The desert state has witnessed an increase of around 17.6% in crimes against women, and remains second with 40,738 cases, after UP with 56,083.

Hitting out at BJP, he said the opposition must be honest.

“The opposition should play their role with honesty and truth. We aren’t like them walking in arrogance and violating the Constitution. Democracy is in danger, and it is agencies such as enforcement directorate, income tax and CBI, who are ruling,” he alleged.

The comment however didn’t go down well with the deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore.

He said the increasing figure of crimes against women is unfortunate. The Congress-ruled state has become the most unsafe for women. The NCRB report exposes all claims of the government.

“The repeated statements of the CM and the DGP that the crime cases are false are rather encouraging. And now threats that action will be taken against those allegedly lodging false cases is like giving a weapon to police to threaten the victim while submitting a final report,” he said.

