Rajasthan to constitute India’s first social and performance audit authority
The Rajasthan government has decided to set up a specialised social and performance audit authority to conduct social audit of schemes, a first-of-its-kind in the country. The state cabinet approved the proposal during a recent cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
Activists lauded the decision and hoped that the state government will soon bring the long pending social accountability law, which mandates social audit for all schemes and redress mechanism for beneficiaries.
The area of operation of the authority will be the entire state of Rajasthan, while the administrative department will be finance.
A senior official familiar with the development said the Rajasthan Social and Performance Audit Authority (RSPAA) will be an independent authority, and added, “It is to conduct work towards building and strengthening the social and performance audit mechanism in Rajasthan.”
The authority will ensure public accountability, transparency and citizen participation in implementation of government schemes, programs and services, and also conduct performance assessment of implementing agencies, he said.
“The authority will also assess the quality service delivery by the government schemes and programs. It will also perform people satisfaction surveys for ascertaining the outcome of various schemes,” he said.
The authority will plan, conduct and finalise the social audit and performance audit of the government departments, undertakings, schemes (central and state), programs, projects and activities in the state of Rajasthan to ascertain the efficiency and effectiveness of the services delivery and whether public money has been spent economically, the official said.
It will identify and build capacity of civil services organisation; provide technical assistance towards effective implementation of various schemes and programmes; provide technical assistance to finance and planning department towards strengthening of annual plans and outcome budgeting; and assess the quality standards of development and infrastructure works in rural and as well as urban areas.
Commenting on the development, social activist Nikhil Dey said this is the first time the country will have such a body. It integrates social audit with performance audit, and therefore gives a chance for concurrent audit. As it is under the finance and planning department, it also gives a chance to correct programs and schemes.
“The law of social accountability will be allowed soon, probably in the next assembly session. This authority will also work under the ambit of the law giving it a legal framework,” Dey said.
Shivpal Yadav launches new political group Yadukul Punarjagran Mission
The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) founder Shivpal Yadav on Thursday announced formation of a new organisation “Yadukul Renaissance Mission (Yadukul Punarjagran Mission)”. The development comes ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He launched the outfit with former member of Parliament DP Yadav. While Shivpal is patron of the organisation, former MP from Sambhal DP Yadav is its president while writer Vishwatma is founder member of the mission.
Hindus and Muslims celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together in Karnataka's Mandya
As the rest of the state is marred with controversies, Mandya district showed a different picture altogether, as Muslims and Hindus came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festival in a show of harmony, news agency ANI reported. Read: Contrasting scenes at two Idgah grounds in Karnataka on Ganesh Chaturthi At such a time, people from both Hindu and Muslim communities came together in Mandya to celebrate the festival together, setting an example.
Important for this generation to understand customs: Shwetha Srivatsav
Actor Shwetha Srivatsav welcomed Lord Ganesha in all his glory this year. An ardent devotee, she shares the importance that Ganesh Chaturthi and the deity hold for her and her family: “My daughter, Ashmitha, turned five this year. She is at an age where she can understand about festivals and their significance. It is really important for this generation to understand our customs and follow them.”
Tamil Nadu: Schools, educational institutes shut in four districts due to rain
In the wake of heavy rainfall, schools and educational institutes in four districts of Tamil Nadu - Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur- have been shut, officials said on Thursday. Read Oppn seeks govt stand on Chennai-Salem e-way IMD's predictions According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.
Human trafficking cases: Goa tops list per lakh population, reveals NCRB data
Goa has the highest rate of human trafficking cases per lakh population, the National Crime Records Bureau report for 2021 revealed. According to the data compiled by the NCRB, Goa records one case of human trafficking per lakh population as against the national average of 0.2cases. Goa has recorded 15 cases of human trafficking in which 38 victims - all adult women and Indian nationals - were rescued for a population of 15.6lakh.
