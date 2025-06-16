73 Great Indian Bustards spotted during ‘waterhole survey’ in Jaisalmer

73 Great Indian Bustards, also known as ‘Godawan,’ were spotted in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district during the annual waterhole survey, a method used for wildlife census. The survey began at midnight on June 11, coinciding with Vaishakh Purnima (the full moon night), and continued uninterrupted for 24 hours until June 12. In comparison, the 2024 census recorded 64 Godawans, while 42 were spotted in 2022. (HT sourced photo)

Vaishakh Purnima is selected for the census as it typically falls during peak summer, when temperatures in Rajasthan soar above 45°C. The intense heat forces wildlife to visit waterholes at least once every 24 hours, increasing the chances of sightings. Additionally, the full moon provides natural light throughout the night, enabling easier observation without artificial lighting—making it the most effective time for wildlife monitoring across India.

Brij Mohan Gupta, district forest officer (DFO) of the Desert National Park (DNP), confirmed the sightings and expressed optimism about the bird’s increasing presence in its natural habitat.

Also Read: 64 Great Indian Bustards spotted during ‘Waterhole’ survey

Wildlife expert and environmentalist Sumer Singh Bhati noted that the rise in wild sightings—alongside the success of the breeding program—offers hope for the long-term survival of the species in the Thar Desert ecosystem.

20% rise in overall wildlife numbers

In addition to the Godawan count, this year’s census revealed a 20% increase in the overall wild animal population across the six ranges of the Jaisalmer Forest Division. According to Kumar Shubham, deputy conservator of forests (DCF), a total of 2,592 wild animals were observed— up from last year’s count.

The census was conducted across six ranges—Pokaran, Chhayan, Sam, Lathi, Dabla, and Jaisalmer headquarters—with around 55 forest personnel monitoring 24 water points continuously for 24 hours.

The results were described as highly encouraging, supported by favorable weather conditions that allowed for clear visibility and high wildlife activity.

Among the animals counted were 933 Chinkaras, 106 cranes (Sarus), 22 foxes, along with hares, jungle cats, and other species.

In comparison, the 2024 census recorded 64 Godawans, while 42 were spotted in 2022. The 2023 census could not be conducted due to unexpected rainfall owing to a western disturbance, which disrupted the usual animal movements and visibility necessary for the survey.

The 2024 census recorded more than 1,000 Chinkaras, 30 desert cats, 150 foxes, and over 100 vultures—a notable reflection of improving ecological health in the region.

The Great Indian Bustard (GIB) is listed under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), and Schedule I of the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS)—providing it the highest level of legal protection.