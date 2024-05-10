55 volunteers sign up for annual wildlife waterhole survey in Pune

At least 55 volunteers have registered to participate in the annual wildlife census to be held at sanctuaries of Pune district on the night of full-moon Buddha Purnima on May 23. This year, the census will be carried out at sanctuaries, including Bhimashankar, Mayureshwar Supe, Tamhini Ghat and grassland areas such as Saswad and Solapur. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The census will be carried out at 86 locations across sanctuaries, said a senior forest officer.

“The forest department will hold the “machan” (raised platform on treetops) census from 3 pm to 10 am the next day. This year, the census will be carried out at sanctuaries, including Bhimashankar, Mayureshwar Supe, Tamhini Ghat and grassland areas such as Saswad and Solapur. The census will be done by forest officials and volunteers will be placed on scaffolds next to waterbodies and waterholes to observe animals wandering to quench their thirst. The 86 waterbodies include 22 natural and 64 manmade,” said Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of forests (wildlife), Pune forest department.

Interested persons can send their mobile number and basic information to wildlifepune@gmail.com.