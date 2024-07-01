9 from MP’s Sheopur killed on way back from temple in Rajasthan’s Karauli

JAIPUR: Nine people including six women died when a Bolero vehicle crashed into a truck in eastern Rajasthan’s Karauli district on Monday evening, police said. The occupants of the Bolero were from the nearby district of Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the accident took place on the Karauli-Mandrayal road at about 5pm on Monday.

Karauli Sadar SHO Yogendra Sharma said the accident took place when the Bolero, carrying around 12 people of the same family, tried to overtake a truck carrying stones at the Dundapura crossing on Karauli-Mandarayal road, and crashed into the truck.

The occupants of the Bolero were from the nearby district of Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh.

Karauli superintendent of police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said Bolero vehicle was registered in Madhya Pradesh. He said the occupants were going back to Sheopur after offering prayers at Kailadevi temple, about 60km from the accident site.

Sharma said the victims were rushed to a local hospital where nine of them including six women and a child were declared dead. “Three people are fighting for their lives in a critical condition,” he added.

.