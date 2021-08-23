Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Addicted to porn, 16-year-old molests cousin in Rajasthan
jaipur news

Addicted to porn, 16-year-old molests cousin in Rajasthan

Station house officer, Vidhyadhar Nagar police station, Virendra Kumar said the girl, along with her mother, was visiting her aunt in Jaipur a month ago. One day, both the women went to market, leaving the child with the aunt’s son
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 02:57 PM IST
A juvenile home in Jaipur. (HT archive)

A 16-year-old boy has been sent to a juvenile home for allegedly molesting his four-year-old cousin in Jaipur.

Station house officer, Vidhyadhar Nagar police station, Virendra Kumar said the girl, along with her mother, was visiting her aunt in Jaipur a month ago. One day, both the women went to market, leaving the child with the aunt’s son.

On their return, the mother saw the girl quiet but she wouldn’t tell why. She, however, narrated the incident on their return to Delhi. The mother then approached the aunt. When there was no action from the aunt’s family, she lodged a complaint on Saturday.

On the complaint, the accused was detained and later presented in court. He was sent to a juvenile home.

It was learned that the boy was a porn addict and was caught watching it at home earlier. His mother also took him to a psychiatrist for treatment. Police said the boy’s father died of Covid19 and he lives with his mother and sister.

Commenting on the incident, Head of Psychiatric Centre, Dr Paramjeet Singh, said porn addiction is increasing among adolescents, mostly in age group of 12-16 years. “In last one year, I have treated 7-8 cases where girls and boys were addicted to porn,” he said.

