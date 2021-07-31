Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Ajay Maken holds meetings ahead of possible Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan
jaipur news

Ajay Maken holds meetings ahead of possible Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan

Congress’s Rajasthan in charge Ajay Maken has held back-to-back meetings with lawmakers and office bearers of the state’s ruling party ahead of the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle
By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 06:02 PM IST
File photo: Congress leader Ajay Maken. (ANI)

Congress’s Rajasthan in charge Ajay Maken has held back-to-back meetings with lawmakers and office bearers of the state’s ruling party ahead of the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle. He met around 115 lawmakers including independents, evaluated the ministers and government performance, development works as well as chaired a meeting of the Congress’s state executive.

The Cabinet expansion was expected to take place in the last week of July. But it is now likely in the first week of August, said lawmakers close to Sachin Pilot, who last year revolted against chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The expansion has been among the key demands of the Pilot camp.

“The leadership has decided to expand the Cabinet and things have been finalised. The feedback and review exercise were held to show the party high command’s control. The reshuffle will be done in the first week of August,” said a lawmaker close to Pilot.

When asked about the reshuffle, Maken said: “We are holding discussions with everyone on the Cabinet reshuffle and for political appointments. Dialogue is constantly being held and soon good people will be appointed.” He said a few ministers have expressed willingness to quit the government and work for the organisation. “There are people who are keen to leave government positions and work for the organisation. We are proud of such people,” Maken said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP