Ajmer: Three of a family die of electrocution, fourth member critical

At least three people died of electrocution after they came in contact with a high-tension wire while plastering a wall at their under-construction house in Kekadi area of Ajmer in Rajasthan, officials said. Representational image.

“The incident took place at 7am on Wednesday. Four of the family members were working on the roof when it happened. Three died on the spot, while the fourth is critical,” Savar station house officer Banwari Lal said.

According to the police, the incident happened in Kekadi’s Visundani village. “Prema Devi (60), her daughter Maya Devi (45), Maya’s husband Kanwar Lal (50), and Prema’s younger daughter Tara Devi (22) were plastering a wall of their new house. A while later, Kanwar started spraying water on the newly-plastered wall. But the water suddenly touched a high-tension wire passing above them, leading to the accident,” the SHO said.

First, Kanwar got an electric shock and fell on the bricks. When Prema and Maya rushed to help him, all three got electrocuted. Tara too sustained burn injuries after coming in contact with the water,” the officer said.

Soon after the incident, locals rushed the four to a nearby hospital where Prema, Maya, and Kanwar were declared dead, while Tara is undergoing treatment.

“Maya and Tara’s four children were downstairs during the incident and they are safe. Prema has three more daughters who also came to help her in the construction work along with their husbands a day before. But they returned on Tuesday night only,” the police said.

The victims’ bodies were sent for an autopsy and further probe is underway, Lal said.