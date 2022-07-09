Amarnath cloudburst: Rajasthan CM Gehlot announces 5 L aid for kin of victims from state

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday announced a financial aid of ₹5 lakh each for families of pilgrims from the state killed in the Amarnath cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, “I pay homage to the devotees who lost their lives in this natural calamity during the Amarnath Yatra. The families of Rajasthani pilgrims who lost their lives in this calamity will be given ₹5 lakh each from the chief minister's relief fund. May God give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss.”

The deceased pilgrims from Rajasthan were identified as Mohanlal, Sunita Wadhwa and Sushil Khatri, an official from the disaster management and relief department told news agency PTI. They all belonged to Sri Ganganagar district, the official added.

At least 16 people have died in the cloudburst that occurred near the Amarnath cave on Friday evening, and more than 15,000 have been rescued. According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), about 40 people are missing.

"There are 16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. There is no landslide, but the rain continues, though no problem in rescue work. Four NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, Indian Army, BSF, SDRF, CRPF and others continue with the rescue operation," NDRF DG Atul Karwal told ANI on Saturday.

Rescue operations continue for a second consecutive day and have intensified. The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended and the Jammu and Kashmir administration set up a helpline where people could get information about the cloudburst.

"Helpline numbers for Amarnath Yatra: NDRF: 011-23438252 011-23438253 Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240 Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149," the public relations of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) tweeted.