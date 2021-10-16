Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Amid coal shortage in India, Rajasthan ensures zero power cuts
jaipur news

Amid coal shortage in India, Rajasthan ensures zero power cuts

The Rajasthan government took steps to ensure that there are no more power cuts due to the ongoing coal crisis. The situation is continuously improving, an official said.
Rajasthan government has managed to improve the power supply situation in the state despite the ongoing coal shortage.(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 10:23 PM IST
PTI | , Jaipur

A total of 166 rakes of coal have been sent to Rajasthan in the last eight days to address the shortage of the dry fuel at thermal power plants and the power situation is continuously improving in the state, an official said on Saturday. 

Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Subodh Agarwal in a statement said that while there was no power cut anywhere in urban and rural areas of the state on Friday, another unit in Suratgarh has resumed production. 

Agarwal said that in the midst of shortage of coal supply and power crisis in the state, the situation has continuously improved due to the efforts of the state government. 

From October 6 to October 15, 65 rakes of coal were received from Coal India's subsidiaries NCL and SECL. While 101 rakes of coal have been dispatched from the state government company PKCL coal mines. He said that this has been possible due to the high level initiative and holistic efforts of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. 

Agarwal said that production at thermal units is being resumed on priority and in the last eight days, about 1,700 MW power generation has been started in four units. 

He said that production has started in Suratgarh with a capacity of 250 MW, whereas 600 MW in Kalisindh Thermal, 195MW in Kota Thermal Power Station and 660 MW in Unit 6 at Suratgarh Power Station had started earlier.

