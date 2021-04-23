Amid rising Covid-19 cases, nearly 10,000 flout norms daily in Rajasthan

While the number of active Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Rajasthan and other parts of the country, officials say there is no end to people flouting Covid-19 norms. At least 10,000 people are violating norms daily in the state, official data shows.

“Effective action is being taken by the Rajasthan Police under the provisions set for prevention from covid. In order to contain the virus, it is necessary to wear masks, maintain the prescribed physical distance and take other precautions including cleaning of hands,” Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather said, adding that Covid-19 guidelines must be followed strictly.

Data from the state police department reveals that between April 1 and April 22, as many as 2.21 lakh people were fined for violating Covid-19 norms. Fine worth ₹3.38 crores have been slapped on the violators for the given time.

Those consuming liquor in public places are fined ₹500. While shopkeepers and vendors selling products without wearing masks are fined ₹500 and the same amount of fine is collected from people seen without masks in public places. Those found not maintaining a distance of six feet from another person and spitting in public are fined ₹100.

The official figure of the state revealed that during this period 1,322 preventive arrests were made under section 151 of CrPC, 171 were arrested for risking contagion and two were arrested for spreading fake messages.

Most of the people arrested under section 151 of CrPC were roaming in the markets without any reason in the lockdown or areas where curfew has been imposed.

The people held for risking contagion were booked under section Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

According to official data of the state health department, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan till March 31 was 8,663 which rose to a whopping 107,157 by April 22.

The positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in the state increased from 18% to 24.67% on Thursday as compared to Wednesday. A total of 58,635 samples were screened in the state on Friday, in which every fourth sample was found positive.

