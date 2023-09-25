Annapurna beneficiaries to get extra food packet on religious festivals: Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced that the beneficiaries of the Annapurna scheme will be provided with an extra food kit on every religious festival.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (Twitter/@ashokgehlot51)

The Annapurna Food Packet Scheme, launched in August this year on the occasion of Independence Day, seeks to distribute food packets to more than 10.4 million families for free every month.

“There will be a line of festivals of every religion in the next few months. An extra food packet will be distributed among the beneficiaries of the Annapurna scheme on all those festivals. It is our effort to protect every household from inflation,” Gehlot said while disbursing around Rs.74 crore in funds to over 1.8 million families under the Indira Gandhi gas cylinder subsidy scheme in Jodhpur on Monday.

The scheme is part of the ₹19,000 crore ‘Inflation Relief Package’, announced by the chief minister in February during the state budget for 2023-24 to provide relief to the public from rising prices.

Stating that the schemes initiated by his government are discussed across the country, Gehlot said: “Rajasthan is the first state providing Rs.500 cylinder for domestic purpose to all the households. We have also provided around 30,000 students with free coaching classes (under the Anuprati Scheme) and also sent 500 students abroad. Our ten guarantees given during the skyrocketing inflation in the country saved many families.”

Gehlot further stated that Rajasthan is the first among the north-Indian states in economic development, and it is also ranked second in GDP growth after Andhra Pradesh in the country.

Referring to his schemes as an example of ‘good governance’, CM said, “We have not only announced the schemes but also implemented them successfully. Every family got benefitted from our welfare schemes such as the free electricity scheme, Kamdhenu cattle insurance, gas cylinder subsidy etc.”

“Rajasthan is also the pioneer in the country in implementing many important acts such as Advocate Protection Bill, Gig Workers Act, Right to Health, Rajasthan Minimum Income Guarantee. Several state governments have followed us for these acts,” Gehlot said.