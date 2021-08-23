ArcelorMittal interested in establishing solar park in Rajasthan

ArcelorMittal Group has expressed their interest to establish a 4,500 MW capacity solar park in Rajasthan with an investment of about ₹19,000 crore.

Group chairman LN Mittal met chief minister Ashok Gehlot in this regard at the latter’s residence on Sunday. According to an official statement, the CM said industries were investing in the state through the Rajasthan Industrial Promotion Scheme-2019.

In Rajasthan, a total of 11,297.65 MW of renewable energy plants have been installed as on 30-06-2021, which includes 6,580.7 MW of grid-connected solar power and 245.03 MW of off-grid or decentralised solar power.

It is estimated that Rajasthan has a solar energy potential of 142.31 GW.