Ashok Gehlot reviews preparation to implement 2021-2022 budget announcements

The CM said that the budget announcements will be reviewed weekly at the level of the principal secretary finance, fortnightly at the level of the chief secretary and monthly at the level of the chief minister.
By Jaykishan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:47 PM IST
CM Ashok Gehlot interacts with media persons after presenting the first paperless budget 2021 at state assembly in Jaipur on Wednesday. photo- himanshu vyas

Rajasthan chief minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot has directed state officials to prepare a plan for timely implementation of schemes announced in state Budget 2021-22, even before the new financial year begins.

“Keeping in mind the problems of the people, the need for upliftment of every section and the all-round development of the state, the government has announced 27% more programmes in this budget than the last two years combined,” Gehlot said while presiding over a high-level meeting for implementation of the budget at the chief minister’s residence on Saturday.

He asked the administrative department to create a timeline for stage wise implementation of every budget announcement and issue approvals at the designated times.

The CM said that the budget announcements will be reviewed weekly at the level of the principal secretary finance, fortnightly at the level of the chief secretary and monthly at the level of the chief minister. Also, ministers and officials of the chief minister’s office will regularly review its progress.

“After the approval of the detailed action plan at the level of the chief secretary, it should be locked on the CMIS portal, including all landmark dates from the preparation of DPR, financial, technical, and administrative approvals, issuance of tender and work order and the completion of work,” said Gehlot. He also advised online monitoring of this process.

Principal secretary of finance Akhil Arora said 943 announcements have been made in the state budget 2021-22, while 363 announcements were made in the budget 2020-21 and 379 in 2019-20. The finance department is constantly monitoring for timely completion of all related goals. For this, an online file tracking system is also being implemented in the government secretariat.

