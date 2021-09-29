Six-month-old infant dies in Rajasthan after father throws her on floor

A six-month-old infant died in Atru in Rajasthan’s Baran district on Tuesday evening after her father allegedly threw her on the floor while quarrelling with his wife. Police said the 35-year-old accused has been arrested.

Ramkishan Godara, a local police officer, said the couple had a fight on Monday before the wife left for her parent’s place. The mother of two returned on Wednesday to take her children. She got into a quarrel with her husband again when the latter refused to let their kids accompany her. In a fit of rage, the man snatched the baby from her hands and threw her on the floor. The baby suffered a head fracture and died on spot.

A couple, in their 40s, separately died by suicide in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. The couple hanged themselves separately from two trees, said Rajendra Singh, a police officer.

Also Read: Rajasthan cop shoots himself dead at Delhi high court

“Reasons for the suicide are not clear yet. Their son and daughter are married. The son is a soldier in the army posted in Jaisalmer and his wife was at her parents’ house when the incident occurred,” he said.