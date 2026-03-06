Balcony wall collapse at Jaipur mosque leaves around 20 injured

Around 20 people were injured after a portion of a balcony wall collapsed inside a mosque in Jaipur’s Bhatta Basti area on Friday afternoon, the police said. Representational image.

The incident occurred around 2.30pm at Firdaus Masjid shortly after Friday prayers, when people were preparing to leave the premises.

According to the police, a 4-5 feet section of the gallery wall on the first floor suddenly gave way, causing bricks and debris to fall on people standing below. Several worshippers were trapped under the rubble, leading to chaos at the mosque. Local residents and Bhatta Basti police immediately began rescue operations and pulled the injured out from under the debris.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Karan Sharma said the injured were rushed to the nearby Kanwatia Hospital, while some were later referred to SMS Hospital for further treatment. Around 20 people sustained injuries in the incident, most of whom were discharged after receiving first aid.

Hospital authorities said around 15 injured persons were initially brought to Kanwatia Hospital, and six people who sustained serious injuries were later referred to SMS Hospital. The seriously injured include Rustam (40), Ishan (34), Khursheed (25), Suhail (25), Imam Zafar (20) and Iqbal (18).

Kanwatia Hospital superintendent Dr RS Tanwar said one of them sustained a head injury and had to be given stitches, while the others received primary treatment and were discharged.

Eyewitness Kanya (18), a resident of Panipech, said she was sitting inside the mosque when the wall suddenly collapsed from above while many people were offering prayers. She said she suffered injuries to her back and waist in the incident.

Police said the exact cause of the wall collapse is yet to be determined and further investigation is underway.