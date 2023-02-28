Bharatpur killing: Internet shutdown on Haryana border for 48 hours

The Bharatpur district administration in Rajasthan on Tuesday shut down the internet services in areas adjoining Haryana for 48 hours to avoid spread of misleading and provocative content in context of the killing of two men allegedly by cow vigilante groups. The charred bodies of the two men were found inside a vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16. (PTI)

“Based on the reports of the district collector and superintendent of police, and to avoid rumours, the internet has been shut down for 48 hours,” said Sanwar Mal Verma, divisional commissioner, Bharatpur.

The charred bodies of two cousins, Junaid, 35, and Nasir, 27, both residents of Ghatmika village, were found inside a vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16. The families of the deceased said they were beaten and murdered by members of the Bajrang Dal – a claim rejected by the outfit.

The orders issued by Verma said people from other states and some from the area are making provoking statement related to what happened in Ghatmika incident, which is being circulated on social media. Some people through social media platforms are spreading misleading and provocative content to disturb the law and order, which is affecting the social and religious harmony.

Looking to this, under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, internet services are shut down in Pahari, Kaman and Sikri Tehsil of the district for 48 hours.

Earlier on Sunday, the Haryana government suspended all mobile internet services in Nuh district till February 28, saying the decision has been taken to deal with possibilities of communal tension and disturbance of public peace, after a large number of protesters blocked the Nuh-Alwar highway demanding the arrest of those behind the killing of the two men.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has confirmed that the charred bodies and the blood stains found in the SUV recovered from a cow-shelter in Jind are of Junaid and Nasir. The police have arrested one, and released names and photos of eight others accused in the case. In addition, over a dozen people are still under suspicion including Monu Manesar and Lokesh Singhla.