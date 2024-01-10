Bikaner man, on the run after raping 7-yr-old neighbour, caught on train to Delhi

BIKANER: A 23-year-old man on the run after raping his seven-year-old neighbour in Bikaner on Monday evening was tracked down to a train in Churu and arrested, senior Rajasthan police officers said on Wednesday. (X/SDLPNwr)

Bikaner inspector general of police (IGP) Om Prakash Paswan said the accused, Mohit Kumar, was intercepted by the Rajgarh police station team at the Sadulpur railway station 250km away when he was on his way to Delhi.

The Napasar police, which was investigating the young girl’s rape, requested the Churu district police to detain the accused when the Delhi-bound train stops at Sadulpur Junction.

He was arrested under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Indian Penal Code related to rape of a minor.

Bikaner superintendent of police (SP) Tejaswini Gautam said the suspect lived in the same neighbourhood as the young girl and lured her when she stepped out to go to a relative’s house.

He took her to a secluded place and raped her.

The SP said the man let her go after threatening her not to say a word about it.

The petrified girl reached home and did not say anything. But her parents figured something was amiss; she wasn’t her chirpy self, looked very scared and unable to speak coherently.

Her mother encouraged her to speak about what had happened, and she did.

The family filed a police complaint soon after.

When the suspect heard that the little girl had spoken about the rape, he fled the area and boarded a train to Delhi. The police got details about his train journey and tipped off the Churu police. A police team led by Islam Khan, circle officer of Rajgarh circle in Churu, detained the suspect at Sadulpur railway station and handed him over to the Bikaner police.