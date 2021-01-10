Bird flu: Samples found positive from 2 more Rajasthan districts

The avian influenza (bird flu) has spread to a total of 13 districts in Rajasthan with the samples of dead birds from Sirohi and Pratapgarh found positive on Sunday.

The samples from districts such as Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Hanumangarh, Dausa, Pali and Jaisalmer have already been confirmed with bird flu. The test report identifies avian influenza subtype H5N8 in the birds, which according to experts is less infectious.

The death of birds continues to be reported across Rajasthan but no case of bird flu has been found in chickens yet. Fatalities in birds is spreading at an alarming rate across the state - the cumulative tally reached 2950, with 428 deaths reported today.

A senior official of animal husbandry department said that since December 26, around 2,166 birds have died with majority of them being crows (2289) followed by peacocks (170), pigeon (156), and 335 other birds. A total of 226 samples have been sent from 24 districts, he said, adding that the random samples of migratory birds and chickens are taken as a precaution. “No confirmation of bird flu diseases is found in chickens,” he said.

The first-ever incident of bird flu in Rajasthan is a serious concern of the government, especially when the people are already struggling with Covid-19 pandemic. Bird flu (avian influenza) caused by the virus is contagious and fatal.

In March 2020, the death of dozens of crows due to bird flu was reported from various parts of Bihar which sparked fear among the residents amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. In 2006, the death of chickens due to this flu was reported from Maharashtra.

