BJP leader who heads Rajgarh civic body suspended for demolitions: Rajasthan government
JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has suspended Rajgarh municipal council chairman Satish Duharia and executive officer Banwari Lal Meena over the civic body demolishing multiple structures including two temples in Alwar district’s Rajgarh town last week.
The demolition triggered a political firestorm after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Ashok Gehlot government of using bulldozers on Hindu religious places including a 300-year-old Shiv temple on April 17. Rajasthan’s ruling Congress sought to rebut the BJP, underlining that the Rajgarh municipal council that ordered the anti-encroachment drive was controlled by the BJP.
The civic body chairman Satish Duharia is a local BJP leader.
An order to suspend the two municipal officials by Rajasthan’s local self government department cited a preliminary inquiry conducted into the demolition drive on April 17.
“It was found that municipality chairman Satish Duharia acted in violation of the law. The department has decided to conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter and since the allegations against Duharia have been found to be prima facie true, he is suspended from the post of chairman and member of the municipality with immediate effect,” the order in Hindi said.
The department issued a second order to suspend Banwari Lal Meena, the executive officer of the municipality, on charges of dereliction of duty and unlawful conduct.
The orders were issued on Monday, around the same time that the state government also suspended Rajgarh sub-divisional officer Keshav Kumar Meena and transferred him out.
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said the Congress government, which was once accusing the BJP board in Rajgarh, has finally taken action against guilty officers. “People know it on whose behalf the temples were demolished and whose immoral thinking was implemented by the official,” he said.
Poonia, however, hasn’t commented on Satish Duharia’s suspension.
-
‘Needs Chanakya, not businessman’: Subash Garg amid buzz over Prashant Kishor
Amid buzz over poll strategist Prashant Kishor joining the Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA and Rajasthan minister Subhash Garg took a dig at the development, without naming anyone. The Bharatpur MLA, who has supported the Congress government in the state, said that the leadership needs Chanakya and not a businessman. On April 20, Ashok Gehlot during his Delhi visit called Kishor a brand.
-
Minister says no MCQs in exams, colleges say can’t change paper anymore
The University of Mumbai, in its circular released on March 4, stated that exams will be held between April and May 2022 and for offline exams, colleges will be allowed to have a mix of MCQs and descriptive questions. Marie Fernandes, principal, St Andrew's College, Bandra added that they have not received any word from MU regarding any new changes. Controller of examinations, MU, however, told HT that the exam paper pattern will not change.
-
Allahabad University making rapid strides towards e-office functioning
The Allahabad University is making rapid strides towards shifting the entire working to e-office in the coming days. Vice chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava had envisaged to convert the present office into e-office soon after she took charge. After various stages of preparations and multiple training given to staff, preparations are being completed to give the project a final shape, say university officials in the know about it.
-
Fashion designer loses ₹87L in cryptocurrency fraud
Mumbai A Santacruz-based fashion designer filed a case with the cyber police after 48-year-old Mariam Khan was duped of ₹87 lakh in a cryptocurrency trading fraud. According to the police, the fraudster befriended 48-year-old Mariam Khan on Instagram in February 2022. The person's username was 'Matt.at38'. Khan exchanged her mobile number and started chatting with him on WhatsApp. Later, the fraudster introduced himself as the owner of a software development, IT training and software outsourcing company.
-
Faridkot man burnt alive as car catches fire
A 61-year-old man from Punjab's Faridkot was charred to death after The victim, Harminder Singh of Harindra Nagar in Faridkot city's car caught fire on Kotkapura-Faridkot road on Tuesday. The victim, Harminder Singh of Harindra Nagar in Faridkot city, was a local commission agent (arhtiya). Police said that the incident took place around 3pm when he was returning home alone in his Maruti Swift Dzire from Kotkapura. The vehicle was completely damaged and the owner was identified through the registration number.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics