BJP MP Meena claims 500 crore black money, 50 kg gold kept in Jaipur lockers. Ashok Gehlot reacts

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena has alleged that ₹500 crore of black money and 50 kg of gold are kept in 100 private lockers in Jaipur in connection with the Rajasthan paper leak case. Demanding police to open the lockers, Meena claimed that 50 out of the total lockers were functional, while 10 belonged to some government officials.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena

The senior BJP leader's allegations come ahead of the assembly elections of Rajasthan slated for November 25.

“Black money made from the government recruitment paper leak scam, the state information technology department scam, and the Jal Jeevan Mission scam is there in the lockers,” Meena alleged at a press conference in Jaipur on Friday.

After the press conference, the BJP leader headed to an office of a firm near MI Road in Jaipur - where he claimed the lockers were located. While Meena claimed that teams of the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached the firm to examine the matter, there has been no immediate confirmation from the two agencies.

“On my demand, the police have sealed the lockers. The concerned agency has been informed and policemen have been deployed for security. Soon the black money earned through corruption will be revealed to the common people,” the BJP leader wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, he also alleged that Congress leader Dinesh Khodaniya and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Spardha Choudhary were involved in the appointment of Babulal Katara as a member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), reported news agency PTI. According to Meena, Katra leaked the question papers.

Notably, Katra has already been arrested and interrogated by the ED in the case.

Ashok Gehlot hits back

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot hit back at the BJP leader saying that the Centre and Meena are trying to “defame the state government”.

“.What do we have to do with the lockers? He went there (firm) with the media, and sat on a dharna. He keeps doing such things to remain in the news…he goes to the ED office, he makes false complaints,” Gehlot told the media, as quoted by PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

