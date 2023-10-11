News / India News / Rajasthan assembly election now on Nov 25 as ECI revises schedule. Here's why

Rajasthan assembly election now on Nov 25 as ECI revises schedule. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Oct 11, 2023 05:28 PM IST

The Election Commission of India changed the poll dates of Rajasthan assembly elections from November 23 to November 25.

In a notification, the poll panel said it had received representations from various political parties, social organisations for change in the poll schedule considering large scale wedding/social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people.

Rajasthan has 200 assembly constituencies and the term of the state assembly expires on January 14 next year. The poll panel had announced the schedule for other state elections including Madhya Pradesh (November 17), Chhattisgarh (November 7 and 17), Mizoram (November 7) and Telangana (November 30). The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Rajasthan is currently ruled by Congress under Ashok Gehlot. The grand old party had emerged as the single largest party by winning 100 seats. It formed the government with the help of Bahujan Samaj Party and independent MLAs. The BJP had won 73 seats, failing to break the jinx of a party not retaining power. The saffron party had won 163 seats in the 2013 assembly election.

    HT News Desk

