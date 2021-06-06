BJP should take care of itself before commenting on us, our govt: Rajasthan Congress MLA

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
State BJP leaders have been targeting the Congress over reports of alleged infighting involving two ministers at a meeting of the Council of Ministers recently.
Congress MLA P R Meena said the Congress was united, is united and will remain so.(HT Photos)

Congress MLA P R Meena Saturday hit back at Rajasthan BJP leaders, saying they should first take care of their own party before commenting on the Congress or its government.

Meena said the Congress was united, is united and will remain so.

"The BJP should first take care of its house, then make a comment about the government and organisation of the Congress party," Meena said in a statement.

In the statement, the legislator from the Todabhim assembly constituency said the Congress party is more than 100 years old and it has seen many ups and downs.

He is also the second MLA from the Sachin Pilot camp after Indraj Gurjar to have praised Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for fulfilling demands of their constituencies, budget announcements and the management of the coronavirus pandemic

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power by allegedly making false promises to the people of the country.

The country and the world are run by proper policies of mature leaders, not by clapping and beating of thalis.

Replying to a statement of Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulabchand Kataria, Meena said the BJP itself is battling infighting.

Kataria himself was accused of engineering the defeat of his own party from Rajsamand seat in the recent assembly bypolls, he said, claiming half-a-dozen leaders in the BJP dream to become the chief minister.

