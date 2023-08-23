BJP’s social media campaign to focus on welfare schemes in poll-bound Rajasthan

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s welfare schemes and policies will be the core objective of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP)’s social media platforms in the run-up to elections in Rajasthan due later this year, party leaders have said.

Elections in Rajasthan are due later this year. (HT PHOTO)

Polls in five states, including Rajasthan, accounting for roughly 15% of India’s population, are expected to set the tone for the 2024 national elections.

BJP leader B L Santosh, who chaired a workshop for districts in charge of social media cells in Rajasthan on Tuesday, called constant fact-checking, trolling, and answering the questions the biggest challenges.

Suggestions were sought from the workshop participants for better utilisation of the party’s social media platforms.

State BJP chief Chandra Prakash Joshi, members of Parliament Sudhangshu Trivedi, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and former Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma were among those who attended the workshop.

Sharma called for better coordination and said they have to spread awareness among common people about Modi’s policies.

Trivedi cited the achievements of Modi over the last nine years and said he took some historic steps. “The country is now in strong hands. Social media turned out to be an important tool and should be used carefully.”

Joshi hit out at the ruling Congress saying it has neither leaders nor programmes. “Development has come to a standstill in the state. Only the schemes of the central government are functional. Congress banks on the advertisements. But we are known for our close relationship with the people.”

Congress leader Swarnim Chaturvedi said the BJP has nothing to say given the scale of development undertaken during their rule. “They always stayed away from the people and we have worked closely with them.”