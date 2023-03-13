‘BJP-Congress good friends, looting people together’: Arvind Kejriwal in Jaipur

Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot support each and they have ruled over Rajasthan since 1993.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (left) and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (right) at AAP’s Tiranga rally in Jaipur (Twitter Photo)

Kejriwal, accompanied by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, was addressing a rally in Jaipur as both leaders led AAP’s ‘Tiranga Yatra’ from Sanganeri Gate to Ajmeri Gate on Monday.

Alluding to the friendship between Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and former state chief minister and Rajasthan BJP vice president Vasundhara Raje, Kejriwal said, “I have heard Raje and Gehlot are good friends… If anything happens to Gehlot, Raje gets the BJP in his support. When there was talk that the BJP might remove Raje, Gehlot stood in support of her. They belong to the same party…. they are the Vasundhara Raje-Ashok Gehlot party.”

He continued, “The BJP and the Congress are like brother and sister… Everyone knows about the friendship between them.. they have looted the state and fooled the people,” he said.

“Both BJP and Congress have a good setting… but we don’t have a setting with them, we have a relationship with the public,” he added to loud cheers.

The Delhi chief minister went on to say that the BJP jailed Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia because he tried to provide good education to poor children.

“The BJP sent Sisodia to jail because he was improving schools in Delhi and providing quality education to children of poor families, which the BJP could not tolerate and sent him to jail,” Kejriwal said, addressing a rally here.

Kejriwal said the people in Delhi and Punjab know that the BJP and Congress work “hand in glove” and share power alternately, but the public voted out both parties and brought AAP to power.

“You can see the impact of that… schools have improved, hospitals have improved…we are giving roads, water, electricity to the public,” he said.

He urged the people to give the AAP a chance in the state if they want development.

“I don’t know how to do politics. Mann doesn’t know how to do politics If you want politics and corruption, vote for other parties. If you want schools, hospitals, roads, electricity, vote for AAP,” he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s slogan of double engine government, Kejriwal said, “In Karnataka when the Congress was in power, there was 20% commission. When the BJP came to power, it reached 40%. When the BJP says double engine, you must understand they mean double commission,” he said.

Mann also urged the people to vote out the Congress and BJP and give a chance to AAP in Rajasthan.

“This is not my or Sisodia’s or Kejriwal’s fight… this is your fight. You have to use the broom to clean out all the filth,” Mann said.

Mann further listed the development works undertaken by AAP in Punjab since it came to power, and said the BJP and the Congress are “only fighting for power” and not interested in development.

He said that the BJP and Congress do not want development because developed and educated people would not vote for them.

Responding to this, BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj said Kejriwal is the chief minister of Delhi, where six ministers are either in jail or have resigned.

“The country is watching how Kejriwal is destroying Delhi and Punjab. The people of Rajasthan will not fall for the ploys of such an anarchist element,” he said.

The Congress slammed the Kejriwal-led government in Delhi over the excise policy case. Several AAP ministers are in jail on charges of corruption and they have served liquor instead of education in Delhi, said Congress spokesperson RC Choudhary.

“Their words and action do not match. They talk of development and law and order, but in Punjab, the country has seen how they are allowing the Khalistanis to rule the roost,” he said.

The AAP has announced a Tiranga Yatra on Monday in Jaipur to kickstart their election campaign. The assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled for the end of this year.

