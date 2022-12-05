BJP’s policies dividing nation, Bharat Jodo Yatra will unite India: Jairam Ramesh

Congress senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Monday said the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) will give a new direction to Indian politics adding that the ongoing yatra will unite the country and fight the challenges ahead.

“The BJY doesn’t belong to a person but is a collective yatra to strengthen the organisation, give a new direction to Indian politics and face the challenges in front of the country,” he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan on Sunday and Rahul Gandhi started the yatra on Monday from Kali Talai.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government, Jairam said they will divide the nation. “The economic disparity is rising and divisive ideologies are two other reasons, which are posing danger to the country,” said Ramesh.

The Congress leader while addressing the media persons at Bali Borda village of Jhalawar district said the Congress has taken out the yatra to face the challenges in front of India.

Further hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jairam said the possibility of India’s division has increased due to his policies.

He said the basic principle of India’s republic is unity in diversity. “The BJP wants uniformity and Congress wants unity – this is the basic difference between Congress and BJP-RSS,” he said.

“Political dictatorship is becoming a reality, which has resulted in ‘one nation, one man.’ One individual being given all political rights...constitution is being sidelined and constitutional bodies are being weakened,” Jairam said.

“The social polarisation is intentionally being encouraged for election gains. In the name of religion, language, caste and region, divisive ideologies are active…this is also a threat to India. Economic disparities, inflation, unemployment etc are increasing…this is weakening us,” Jairam said.

“Against all this and the rising voice of the Congress party, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is being taken out,” he added.

Meanwhile, chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who joined the yatra with Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan said the yatra is attracting the attention of people not only in India but abroad too.

“This yatra is a message for the countries where there is a democracy, and also for those where there is no democracy that a youth named Rahul Gandhi is walking on the part of truth and non-violence,” said Gehlot.

Comparing Rahul Gandhi’s yatra to Mahatama Gandhi’s ‘padytra’

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara said Mahatma Gandhi took everyone together which led to India’s freedom. And now it is Rahul Gandhi, who has started this yatra to free the country from hatred, inflation, unemployment and fear.

“Mahatma Gandhi got success and now I believe he too will be successful,” he said.

Brushing aside all the allegations and statements by Congress, BJP MLA and spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said these are just baseless accusations by the Congress party.

“After the BJP came into power, unity and harmony increased in the country,” adding that there has been no discrimination in the name of caste, religion or language.

“It is Congress which is a challenge for the country as they have lost people’s trust,” said Sharma.

