BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jaipur

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait will address a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The mahapanchayat will be held at Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium, Raja Ram Meel, president of the Jat Mahasabha, said.

"It will be the first meeting of Tikait in Jaipur. Earlier, he has held a few meetings in other districts like Hanumangarh and Ganganagar," Meel told reporters.

"Farmers have understood that the Modi government has cheated them and is trying to weaken farmers. The government is planning to hand over the agriculture sector to industrialists and farmers have understood this thing. Therefore, there are countrywide protests against the farm laws," he said.

Meel said the BJP will suffer huge losses in elections, including the bypolls on three assembly seats in Rajasthan next month, over the farmers' issue.

