IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Boy handed over to Pakistan after inadvertently crossing over to India
Narabet , India – December 24, 2016: Inauguration of the border viewing point as part of "Seema Darshan" or Border visit programme at BOP Narabet near India-Pakistan international border in Gujarat, India, on Saturday, December 24, 2016. (Photo by Siddharaj Solanki/ Hindustan Times)
Narabet , India – December 24, 2016: Inauguration of the border viewing point as part of "Seema Darshan" or Border visit programme at BOP Narabet near India-Pakistan international border in Gujarat, India, on Saturday, December 24, 2016. (Photo by Siddharaj Solanki/ Hindustan Times)
jaipur news

Boy handed over to Pakistan after inadvertently crossing over to India

The Pakistani boy was identified as Karim, a resident of Nagar Parkar in the neighbouring country, said officials.
READ FULL STORY
By Mukesh Mathrani
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 09:11 AM IST

An eight-year-old boy was handed over to Pakistani authorities after he inadvertently crossed the border between the two countries and entered India on Friday evening.

ML Garg, deputy inspector general of Border Security Force (Gujarat Frontier), said the boy started crying and he was given chocolates and food when border guards found him on the Indian side in Barmer.

The boy was identified as Karim, a resident of Nagar Parkar in Pakistan.

Garg said they held a meeting with the Pakistani border guarding force before handing over the boy to them.

Gemararam Meghwal, 19, from Barmer crossed the border on November 4 last year and is now stranded in Pakistan.

Meghwal is believed to be in the custody of Pakistani’s Sindh police.

Officials said efforts were on for his repatriation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP