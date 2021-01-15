IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Boy run over by train while catching kite, youth’s throat slit by sharp string
jaipur news

Boy run over by train while catching kite, youth’s throat slit by sharp string

Nearly 140 persons, including 100 in Jaipur alone, are reported to have been injured in kite-flying incidents in the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kota
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Several accidents take place during kite flying in the country. (Reuteurs/Representational photo)

Two people were killed and over 140 were injured during the kite flying festival in Rajasthan, held on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

While a 14-year-old boy was run over by a train in Kota, while attempting to catch a kite on the railway tracks, a young biker’s throat was slit by a sharp made in China string, used for kite flying.

14-yr-old Kishore, a resident of the Mahatma Gandhi colony in Kota, was crushed under the wheels of an express train when he was trying to catch a kite on the Delhi-Mumbai railway track, passing near his house on Thursday evening.

"With his eyes glued to the kite, the boy did not see the approaching Awadh Express or hear its horn before he was hit by the speeding train," said a police official. Kishore died on the spot. His body was handed over to his family for last rites.

Meanwhile, in another shocker, 25-year-old Lakshya Suthar’s throat was slit by a sharp Chinese kite-flying string while he was riding on a bike. Suthar died due to excessive bleeding.

Nearly 140 persons, including 100 in Jaipur alone, are reported to have been injured in kite-flying incidents in the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan news kite flying makar sankranti
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.