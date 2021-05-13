BSF jawan shoots self with service rifle near Pakistan border in Jaisalmer

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly shot himself with his service rifle while on duty along the Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, late on Wednesday night, according to a senior police officer.

The jawan was identified as 51-years old Prem Singh Yadav, a resident of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh. Police are yet to find out the exact reason behind the incident but said initial investigations suggested Kumar was depressed due to family-related issues.

According to Vipin Sharma, additional superintendent of police in Jaisalmer, Yadav shot himself at around 1:30 am in his barrack near Shahganj Bulge border area in the district. Hearing the sound of the fire, soldiers rushed in to find Kumar lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead. Yadav had recently rejoined duty on April 30 after completing a one month leave.

After the post-mortem, police handed over his body to a BSF official, who later informed his family members. Meanwhile, the BSF has launched a probe into the matter.