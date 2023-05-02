Two Pakistani intruders shot dead in Rajasthan’s Barmer district: BSF

Two Pakistani intruders were shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan’s Barmer district late on Monday night, a senior BSF official said on Tuesday. According to the official, they had crossed the international border from the Munabao border in Barmer. (BSF | Twitter)

Confirming the incident, Ravi Gandhi, inspector general at BSF informed that both intruders were drug smugglers and attempting to supply drugs to their Indian aides. Three packets of heroin weighing around 3kg were also recovered from them. The identities of both the intruders were yet to be ascertained.

According to the official, they had crossed the international border from the Munabao border in Barmer after which a search operation was launched.

BSF officials said that on Monday late night, two intruders first crossed the international border and later crossed another fencing installed around 150 metres inside the Indian territory.

As soon as they were trying to cross the fencing on Indian land, both of them were shot at by the BSF personnel after several warnings.