Budget 2023-24: Rajasthan to bring in separate outlay for youths

The Rajasthan government has decided to introduce a separate section of funds for youths in its 2023-24 budget, expected to be presented around January next year, right after chief minister Ashok Gehlot introduced the first ever separate agriculture budget in February.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Youths play a vital role in the progress of the country and the state. The country’s development can be given new dimensions with creative thinking, energy and the ability of the youth. The state is taking historic decisions for quality education, skill development and employment of youth. Decisions such as Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana, Digi Fest, Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Advance Technology and Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence are big steps in this direction,” Gehlot said.

He continued, “Taking it a step further, it has been decided to dedicate the forthcoming budget of 2023-24 to the youth. We received around 45,000 suggestions for the last budget.”

Also Read:Rajasthan CM seeks suggestions from people for next budget

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Countering the initiative, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore tweeted, “...Ashok Gehlot sahib, you remembered the youth when your government is in the last phase of its tenure, which is battling with infighting. In the last four budgets, how many promises have you fulfilled to the youth, first give an account of them and later it will be better if you ask for suggestions.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON