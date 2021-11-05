Cabinet expansion on cards in Rajasthan, CM likely to visit Delhi

With bypolls getting over, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is preparing for a cabinet expansion and making political appointments. To discuss the matter with the party high command, Gehlot would be going to Delhi by early next week, officials said.

Cabinet rejig and appointments had taken a backseat after the announcement of dates for assembly bypolls in October end. But now that the polls are over and Congress came winning on both the seat, Gehlot is focused on the long-pending appointments and a cabinet expansion.

At present, Rajasthan has 21 ministers, including the chief minister. The state with 200 assembly constituencies can appoint a maximum of 30 ministers.

A senior leader familiar with the development said, “The CM has done his homework for the appointments and expansion – now a final discussion would be done and the announcements will be made. Gehlot would be going to Delhi in the coming two-three days and with his return, the list will be out.”

He said a cabinet expansion with induction of around 8-9 MLAs is expected, which would include a minor rejig in the current ministry. Health minister Raghu Sharma and revenue minister Harish Choudhary have been made incharge of Gujarat and Punjab by the AICC which has started rumours that they might be set free from the cabinet.

The leader continued that the long-pending appointments, especially related to state level will be announced following the expansion. There are over 50 boards and commissions where the chairperson will be appointed. “After the expansion, the announcements of the appointments would also start,” he said.

On October 16, after the Congress Working Committee meeting, Gehlot met senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and KC Venugopal at Rahul Gandhi’s residence amid talks of a rejig in the cabinet.

Maken, who is the incharge of Rajasthan, has already stated that the roadmap of expansion and organizational rejig is prepared and only got delayed as Gehlot was unwell.

...