Cabinet reshuffle and political appointments in Rajasthan is work in progress: Ajay Maken

Congress general secretary Ajay Maken on Tuesday said the exercise on cabinet reshuffle and political appointments in Rajasthan is a work in progress.

“It is true that ministerial berths in the cabinet are vacant and political appointments are to be held; district and block level appointments in the party organisations will also take place. It is our endeavour to hold discussions with all,” Maken said at a media briefing at the party office in Jaipur.

“The work is in progress. It means that discussions with all are being held”. He added that a discussion with the chief minister will also be held later in the evening. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot can induct nine ministers to the cabinet that can have 30 members at the most.

Maken was in Jaipur on Tuesday to hold meetings to review the preparations for the campaign against inflation and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government from Wednesday.

Maken said differences between leaders in states such as Rajasthan and Punjab was not unique to the Congress.

“Why do you only see Congress…why not BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal? Every time in every state, in all political parties there are different people with their own thoughts. When has it happened that people do not have different thoughts or opinions? Our effort is to take everyone together and make decisions,” he said.

In July last year, Pilot and his supporters left Jaipur to camp in Haryana’s Manesar, threatening the stability of the Gehlot government. Pilot was removed as the state Congress chief. It was only when the Gandhis intervened and set up a committee under Ajay Maken that he returned to the fold. The Pilot camp has been nudging the party leadership to take the requisite steps.

The demands for political appointment and cabinet reshuffle gained momentum after reports of resentment in the camp led by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who along with 18 MLAs rebelled against the leadership of Ashok Gehlot last year.