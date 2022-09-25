‘Chance to new gen’: Ashok Gehlot opens up ahead of crucial CLP meet

Ahead of the crucial Congress legislative party (CLP) meeting in Jaipur on Sunday, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the new generation should be given a chance to lead the party and the government in the state

“I have been into politics for the last 50 years from NSUI, and have been on some or the other Constitutional post for 40 years…what else can a person ask for. I have been CM thrice, MLA, MP, union minister and state party chief,” said Gehlot, addressing news persons in Jaisalmer, hours before the legislative party meet in Jaipur.

Gehlot is visiting Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer and will return to Jaipur later in the day.

The crucial legislative party meeting is scheduled to happen at Gehlot’s residence at 7pm on Sunday, where the issue of a probable leadership change in the state will be taken up, as the veteran leader is all set to file nomination for the Congress president election scheduled next month. The grand old party is set to get its first non-Gandhi president since 1998 with Gehlot and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor expected to contest the poll for the party’s top post.

“I believe that chance should be given to the new generation and all should collectively provide leadership to the country,” he said, without naming any leader.

Senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been appointed as the observer by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and Ajay Maken, the party’s general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, have reached Jaipur to attend the meeting. Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is also expected to reach Jaipur from Delhi later in the day.

The chief minister said, “In August, I conveyed to the leadership, AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and also state party in-charge Ajay Maken that i is very important to win the next assembly polls. When we win here then only wins will be registered in other states.”

“The next elections should be contested under the leadership of a person which increases the probability of win…be it myself or anyone else,” said Gehlot.

Though the picture is still not clear on who will be the next chief minister, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) legislator and minister in the Gehlot government, Subhash Garg, without naming anyone, said, “Whatever decision is taken by the Congress leadership will be acceptable to all but they should also remember that a conspiracy to topple the government was done in connivance with the BJP two years ago.”

“Who will be the next chief minister of Rajasthan should be decided from among the 102 MLAs who saved the government. The opinion of the chief minister of Rajasthan should also be taken. It is unfortunate that those who broke discipline and succumbed to greed came back and all their mistakes were forgiven,” he added.

Meanwhile, a large number of Congress MLAs and ministers gathered at UDH and parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal’s residence. People familiar with the matter claimed that the MLAs will insist that Kharge and Maken take their opinion on the selection of the next chief minister.

Meanwhile, MLAs close to Sachin Pilot, such as Ved Prakash Solanki, Mukesh Bhakar and Ramniwas Gawadiya have reached the Pilot’s residence.

The Congress government in Rajasthan faced a huge crisis after Pilot and 19 other MLAs revolted against Ashok Gehlot in 2020.

