Rajasthan to get new CM? CLP meet at Gehlot’s residence today

As Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is all set to file nomination for the Congress presidential election scheduled for next month, the process of selecting a new chief minister has started in the state, said people familiar with the development.

A crucial meeting of the Congress legislative party (CLP) has been called at Gehlot’s residence at 7pm on Sunday where the issue of a probable leadership change in the state will be taken up, they added.

Senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, Ajay Maken will also be present in the meeting.

“Hon’ble Congress President has appointed Sh.Mallikarjun Kharge as Observer along with Sh.Ajay Maken,Gen. Secretary AICC, Incharge of Rajasthan, to attend the meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly slated to be held on 25th September at 7 PM,” Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation, KC Venugopal tweeted.

People familiar with the development said both Kharge and Maken will seek the opinion of the MLAs on the next chief minister.

This is the second meeting of the Congress legislature in the last one week. Earlier on September 20, the meeting was held at Gehlot’s residence after felicitation of vice-president of India Jagdeep Dhankar.

Meanwhile, ahead of Sunday’s meeting, Gehlot is visiting Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer at 1.30pm and will return by 4.30pm. Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will also return to Jaipur today later this afternoon from Delhi.

The Congress is set to get its first non-Gandhi president since 1998 with Gehlot and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor expected to contest the poll for the party’s top post next month.