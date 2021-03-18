Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Class 1 to 5 in Rajasthan schools to be promoted without exams due to Covid-19
Class 1 to 5 in Rajasthan schools to be promoted without exams due to Covid-19

Schools had to shut down last year due to Covid-19 pandemic, leading to disruptions in academic session.
By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Students in classes 1 to 5 in Rajasthan schools will be promoted without holding final examinations.

Due to disruptions caused by Covid-19 outbreak, Rajasthan government has decided to promote students of classes 1 to 5 without holding exams, however, students of classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 will be promoted only after clearing final examinations, state education minister Govind Singh Dotasara tweeted on Thursday.

Dotasara said that students of classes 1 to 5 will be promoted on the basis of internal evaluations done under Smile-1, Smile-2 and ‘Aao Ghar se Seekhe’ program, due to the Covid-19 situation. He also announced the examination dates for the rest of the classes.

“The examinations for classes 6 to 7 will be held from 15 April to 22 April at school level, whereas examinations for classes 9 to 11 will be held from 6 April to 22 April at district level,” he said. The examination for class 8 students will be held as per the schedule announced by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

Results for classes 6, 7, 9 and 11 will be declared on April 30 and the new academic session will commence from May 1.

Topics
rajasthan news
