Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday reviewed development projects worth ₹23,890 crore and directed officials to ensure their timely completion, warning that delays would invite strict action and personal accountability.

CM Bhajanlal reviews development projects, directs officials to ensure timely completion

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Chairing the fourth meeting of 'Raj Unnati' at the Chief Minister's Office, Sharma expressed displeasure over the slow progress in several projects and instructed officials not to show any laxity.

"Projects must be completed within the stipulated time frame under all circumstances. Personal responsibility will be fixed for any delay," he said.

The chief minister also ordered action against negligent officials in public grievance cases, directing the suspension of two employees and the issuance of a notice to another.

Emphasising better infrastructure, Sharma said improving air connectivity is a priority and directed officials to conduct pre-feasibility studies for greenfield airports in Bharatpur-Deeg, Sikar-Jhunjhunu, Abu Road and Banswara. The chief minister also asked them to expedite the tender process for the Nal airport project in Bikaner in coordination with the Centre.

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{{^usCountry}} Reviewing the proposed 'Rajasthan Mandapam' project in Jaipur, to be built on 90 acres along Tonk Road, he directed departments to prepare an effective action plan and ensure completion within two years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reviewing the proposed 'Rajasthan Mandapam' project in Jaipur, to be built on 90 acres along Tonk Road, he directed departments to prepare an effective action plan and ensure completion within two years. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On the Jaipur Northern Ring Road project, he set timelines for completing land acquisition by June 2026, starting work by October 2026 and finishing the project by January 2028. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the Jaipur Northern Ring Road project, he set timelines for completing land acquisition by June 2026, starting work by October 2026 and finishing the project by January 2028. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharma also expressed dissatisfaction over delays under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme and directed the chief secretary to closely monitor the progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma also expressed dissatisfaction over delays under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme and directed the chief secretary to closely monitor the progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further instructed officials to expedite the implementation of projects under investment proposals and ensure land allocation for a generative AI-based innovation and skill development project in Jodhpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further instructed officials to expedite the implementation of projects under investment proposals and ensure land allocation for a generative AI-based innovation and skill development project in Jodhpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting welfare measures, the chief minister said the government is committed to empowering denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities and directed officials to prepare district-wise plans for housing allocation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting welfare measures, the chief minister said the government is committed to empowering denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities and directed officials to prepare district-wise plans for housing allocation. {{/usCountry}}

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On public grievances, Sharma stressed prompt disposal of complaints received through the Sampark portal. "People approach officials with expectations. It is our responsibility to address their grievances in a timely manner," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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