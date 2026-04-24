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CM Bhajanlal reviews development projects, directs officials to ensure timely completion

CM Bhajanlal reviews development projects, directs officials to ensure timely completion

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 06:43 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday reviewed development projects worth 23,890 crore and directed officials to ensure their timely completion, warning that delays would invite strict action and personal accountability.

CM Bhajanlal reviews development projects, directs officials to ensure timely completion

Chairing the fourth meeting of 'Raj Unnati' at the Chief Minister's Office, Sharma expressed displeasure over the slow progress in several projects and instructed officials not to show any laxity.

"Projects must be completed within the stipulated time frame under all circumstances. Personal responsibility will be fixed for any delay," he said.

The chief minister also ordered action against negligent officials in public grievance cases, directing the suspension of two employees and the issuance of a notice to another.

Emphasising better infrastructure, Sharma said improving air connectivity is a priority and directed officials to conduct pre-feasibility studies for greenfield airports in Bharatpur-Deeg, Sikar-Jhunjhunu, Abu Road and Banswara. The chief minister also asked them to expedite the tender process for the Nal airport project in Bikaner in coordination with the Centre.

On public grievances, Sharma stressed prompt disposal of complaints received through the Sampark portal. "People approach officials with expectations. It is our responsibility to address their grievances in a timely manner," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / CM Bhajanlal reviews development projects, directs officials to ensure timely completion
Home / Cities / Jaipur / CM Bhajanlal reviews development projects, directs officials to ensure timely completion
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