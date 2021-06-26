Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Contact tracing started in Bikaner to check spread of delta plus variant of Covid-19: Minister
jaipur news

Contact tracing started in Bikaner to check spread of delta plus variant of Covid-19: Minister

Contact tracing has been started on a large scale in Bikaner and micro containment zones created so that there is no spread of the infection
PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 10:48 PM IST
samples are being tested to know more about the new variant so that treatment protocol could be fixed. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Saturday said the state government is vigilant about the delta plus variant of coronavirus, for whose detection contact tracing has been started in Bikaner and micro containment zones created to thwart its spread.

The minister’s comments came in the wake of a woman in Bikaner found infected with the new variant.

Contact tracing has been started on a large scale in Bikaner and micro containment zones created so that there is no spread of the infection, he said in a statement.

The Health Minister said according to a data released by the Centre, 48 patients have been found infected with the variant in 11 states of the country.

Genome sequencing is being done at 10 places in the country. The work of genome sequencing has started at Jaipur’s SMS Medical College, he said, adding that samples are being tested to know more about the new variant so that treatment protocol could be fixed.

Sharma also inspected facilities at a hospital here.

He said better medical facilities were being provided by strengthening the infrastructure at all hospitals for children ahead of the possible third wave of coronavirus.

The minister said on Friday, over 10 lakh people were administered coronavirus vaccine in the state.

The state has achieved the capacity to administer more than 15 lakh vaccinations per day, he said, adding that over 2.30 crore people have been vaccinated in Rajasthan so far.

Topics
coronavirus covid-19 in rajasthan
