Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Covid-19: Rajasthan forms committee to monitor availability of oxygen, medicines
jaipur news

Covid-19: Rajasthan forms committee to monitor availability of oxygen, medicines

The committee was set up on the direction of state Health Minister Raghu Sharma.
PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 02:45 PM IST
A view of a designated micro containment zone, in wake of rising coronavirus cases, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

The Rajasthan government on Thursday set up a four-member committee to ensure availability of oxygen cylinders and medicines, including remdesivir, for COVID-19 patients in the state.

The committee was set up on the direction of state Health Minister Raghu Sharma, a spokesperson said.

It comprises drug control department officers Dinesh Kumar Taneja, Manish Kumar Modi and Komal Roopchandani, and Rajasthan Pharmacy Council member Navin Sanghi.

The team will be responsible for conducting inspection of the medicine stock and their supply at private hospitals. It will submit a daily report to the Drug Control Organisation headquarters, the spokesperson said.

Action as per rules will be taken if irregularity is found, he added. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 inrajasthan
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP