Defamation complaint against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya over BJP’s ‘Ravan’ poster

A Congress leader from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has filed a defamation complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and the party’s IT cell head Amit Malviya over a social media post depicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Ravana.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Dinesh Joshi, a lawyer and the Jodhpur district president of the Congress’ legal cell, submitted the complaint to metropolitan magistrate court No. 1, requesting that a case be registered against both the BJP leaders under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 (false imputation against another person), 500 (defamation), and 504 (intentional insult).

Joshi said, “The court has accepted the complaint, and the case’s hearing is set for October 11.”

A photograph of Gandhi morphed to resemble Ravan had appeared in a poster shared on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s official social media handle, sparking controversy and eliciting criticism from the Congress.

Joshi’s complaint said that the accused deliberately publicised the post on October 5 with malicious intent, aiming to tarnish the goodwill of the Congress and its associated individuals, and to gain political advantage.

It further alleges that BJP leaders portrayed Gandhi as anti-Ram and anti-religious to incite people against him. The complainant has urged the court to record statements from both accused parties and initiate an investigation into the matter.

