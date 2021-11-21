‘Done after much brainstorming and exercise’: Pilot on Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday welcomed the cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan and said it has been done after much brainstorming and discussions and will send a good message across the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am happy that the issues raised including increasing representation of Dalits have been addressed by the party leadership,” he said addressing the newspersons at his residence.

The former CM said four Dalits are being inducted into the cabinet, and at the same time, the representation of tribal and women has been increased. This was a necessary step and the party and government have worked to take it forward.

He added the women’s percentage has increased, which could be seen as a reflection of what Priyanka Gandhi stated in Uttar Pradesh of 40% tickets to women.

He said that the committee which was formed last year to look into the issues raised by him has delivered the first result.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On asking about the members from his faction given a place in the cabinet, he said there is no faction in the party and all will work unitedly to win the 2023 assembly elections. “There is only one faction - the faction of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and we all are the members. It will be our endeavour to move forward collectively and win the next assembly elections,” he said.

Everyone collectively fought the 2018 elections under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, and crossed 100 seats in assembly polls from 21, he added.

On a question about his role, Pilot said that he will do what the party decides for him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have always talked about principles, SC/ST, OBC, and workers. My aim is to bring party’s government again in Rajasthan,” he said.