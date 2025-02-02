Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Earthquake tremor felt in Rajasthan’s Bikaner

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 02, 2025 05:49 PM IST

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was located 72 kilometers away from Bikaner

Jaipur: An earthquake tremor was felt in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Sunday at 12.58 PM. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was located 72 kilometers away from Bikaner, near Mahramsar in Jasrasar, at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface. The earthquake registered 3.6 magnitude, as per a release from the Met Department.

The earthquake registered 3.6 magnitude, as per a release from the Met Department. (Representational image)
The earthquake registered 3.6 magnitude, as per a release from the Met Department. (Representational image)

There have been no reports of major damage or casualties.

Authorities are monitoring the situation, and no further aftershocks have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the weather in Rajasthan remained dry on Sunday, with varying temperatures across the state. Sirohi recorded the highest maximum temperature at 29.2°C, while the lowest minimum temperature was reported at 4.4°C in Lunkaransar (AWS).

The department said, “The weather in Rajasthan is expected to remain dry in the coming days. There is a possibility of a slight change in both maximum and minimum temperatures across the state. A new western disturbance is likely to become active on February 3rd and 4th, with the potential to bring rain in some parts of eastern and northern Rajasthan. Light rainfall is expected in isolated areas during this period.”

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On