Earthquake tremor felt in Rajasthan’s Bikaner

Jaipur: An earthquake tremor was felt in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Sunday at 12.58 PM. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was located 72 kilometers away from Bikaner, near Mahramsar in Jasrasar, at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface. The earthquake registered 3.6 magnitude, as per a release from the Met Department. The earthquake registered 3.6 magnitude, as per a release from the Met Department. (Representational image)

There have been no reports of major damage or casualties.

Authorities are monitoring the situation, and no further aftershocks have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the weather in Rajasthan remained dry on Sunday, with varying temperatures across the state. Sirohi recorded the highest maximum temperature at 29.2°C, while the lowest minimum temperature was reported at 4.4°C in Lunkaransar (AWS).

The department said, “The weather in Rajasthan is expected to remain dry in the coming days. There is a possibility of a slight change in both maximum and minimum temperatures across the state. A new western disturbance is likely to become active on February 3rd and 4th, with the potential to bring rain in some parts of eastern and northern Rajasthan. Light rainfall is expected in isolated areas during this period.”